Braves Overhaul Lineup For Start Of Series Vs Reds

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Braves activated left-hander Eric O’Flaherty and infielder Adonis Garcia off the disabled list before the start of their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Atlanta also called up infielder Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s in his third stint with the Braves.

O’Flaherty has been on the DL since May 20 with a strained lower back. He made two rehab starts at Gwinnett. O’Flaherty has a 6.59 ERA in 18 appearances this season. Garcia missed 15 games with a sore left Achilles tendon. He’s batting .237 with four homers and 16 RBIs.

Outfielder Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment, and infielder Jace Peterson and right-hander Matt Wisler were optioned to Triple-A to open roster spots. Bonifacio batted .132 in 38 games.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

