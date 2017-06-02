Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ex-son-in-law Of John Gotti Avoids Prison In Plea Deal

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A reputed member of the Gambino crime family and former son-in-law of John Gotti has agreed to a plea deal to avoid prison in what authorities originally said was a multi-million dollar scam involving stolen cars and scrap metal in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) 56-year-old Carmine “The Bull” Agnello agreed to plead guilty or no contest to three low-level felonies Thursday and pay $180,000 to cover the cost of investigating him and his businesses. Racketeering and conspiracy charges with potentially lengthy prison sentences were dismissed. Charges against his wife and one of his businesses also were dismissed.

Prosecutors had accused Agnello of weighing down stolen cars with dirt and sand and then selling them to a scrap yard.

Agnello’s attorney called the plea deal “fair and just.”

