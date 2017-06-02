Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Inmate Captured 24 Hours After Escaping Ohio Jail

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a man facing drug charges has been captured 24 hours after he escaped from jail.

Police say 24-year-old Richard Rush III was found Thursday after officers received a tip he was staying in a vacant house in Nelsonville. His girlfriend, Samantha Milliken, was also arrested. Milliken is facing charges for obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting a wanted fugitive.

Rush escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville Wednesday by climbing over a fence topped with razor wire. He was in jail for third-degree felony drug possession.

Reports show Rush is the seventh inmate to escape from the jail since September. Officials say they are planning safety upgrades at the facility.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company