Jury Selection Resumes In Ohio Police Shooting Retrial

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection for an Ohio police shooting retrial has resumed after the defense attorney asked to move it out of Cincinnati, citing “a circus atmosphere.”

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Friday rejected a motion by attorney Stewart Mathews to dismiss the charges against Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer. But she expressed sympathy with Mathews’ concerns, and called the news media role in the case “offensive.”

Mathews also asked for a change of venue, which prosecutors had sought soon after the first case ended with the jury deadlocked. Ghiz said she wanted to first try to seat a jury in Cincinnati.

Tensing, who is white, has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

