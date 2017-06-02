Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jury Selection To Resume In Ohio Police Shooting Retrial

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Efforts to seat a jury for an Ohio police shooting retrial are set to resume after the judge said many potential jurors are “seriously concerned” about their safety if their names become known.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) on Thursday commented on responses to juror questionnaires in the racially charged murder retrial of Ray Tensing, a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose, an unarmed black man, tried to drive away from a 2015 traffic stop.

Ghiz had paused jury selection on Tuesday amid an ongoing legal battle with news organizations including The Associated Press over coverage restrictions. Ghiz is determined to keep the case in Cincinnati and has assured potential jurors she’s trying to protect their privacy.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company