Man Charged In Ohio Woman’s 2015 Slaying Denied Bond

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of slaying an Ohio woman whose body was found in her car trunk more than two years ago has been ordered held without bond.

A Sandusky County judge on Friday denied bond for 48-year-old Daniel Myers at least until his next hearing. He is charged with aggravated murder and other counts in the April 2015 slaying of Heather Bogle, of Fremont.

The Clyde man told the judge he wasn’t a flight risk and requested a court-appointed attorney.

Authorities say Myers and the 28-year-old Fremont woman worked together at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Toledo. They say a motive hasn’t been determined.

Bogle’s body was found the day after she was reported missing. She had been shot and beaten.

