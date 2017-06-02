Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Man Charged In Slaying Of Woman Whose Body Found In Trunk

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car more than two years ago.

The Blade reports ( ) 48-year-old Daniel Myers was arrested Thursday at a northern Ohio campground and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the slaying of Heather Bogle.

The Sandusky County sheriff says Myers and the 28-year-old Bogle worked together at a Whirlpool plant in Clyde. Sheriff Chris Hilton says the arrest came after electronic communications led to a search of the campground. He says a motive hasn’t been determined.

Bogle’s body was found the day after she was reported missing in April 2015. She was shot twice and beaten.

Court records don’t indicate if Myers has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Blade,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company