Ohio Wants Invalidation Of Some ACT Test Scores Reconsidered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state wants a company that provides college-entrance exams to reconsider its invalidation of students’ scores in some Ohio school districts.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the state Department of Education says ACT sent incorrect test versions to 21 school districts that did testing April 19 as part of a statewide administration of the exam to juniors.

State officials say ACT refused to score the versions provided in error and offered to let students retake the test free in later national testing.

Education officials argue some students would miss college application deadlines because the next national testing dates aren’t until fall.

An ACT spokesman on Thursday confirmed the “misadministration” of tests at some Ohio schools. He says ACT will work to provide an opportunity for impacted students to retake the test.

