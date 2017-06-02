Seven-run Seventh Rallies Oklahoma Past Xavier 7-2 In NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cade Harris’ bases-loaded double provided the go-ahead runs, and Brylie Ware added a two-run single during a seven-run seventh inning that rallied Oklahoma past Xavier 7-2 on Friday in the opener in the Louisville regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Dominic DeRenzo got the second-seeded Sooners (35-22) started with a one-out triple. Kyle Mendenhall struck out but reached on a throwing error, and Brandon Zaragoza walked to set up Harris’ big hit to the right-center field wall off loser Zac Lowther (5-5) for the lead. Jack Flansberg and Steele Walker singled in runs before Ware’s hit broke the game open and got Oklahoma into Saturday’s winner’s bracket game against the Radford-Louisville winner.

Sooners junior right-hander Devon Perez (6-2) allowed six hits and struck out seven in seven innings for the win. Nate Soria’s two-run double in the second provided the initial lead for No. 3 seed Xavier (32-26).

