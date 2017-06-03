Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
5 Ohio Bicyclists Injured After Being Struck By Car

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say five bicyclists have been injured with three hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a car in Cleveland.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says a 27-year-old man who hit the cyclists around 2:30 a.m. Saturday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The accident occurred on a street east of downtown Cleveland.

Police are looking for a woman who hit one of the victims with her car after the initial accident and drove off.

The spokeswoman identified the victims as 42-year-old Dartangnan Reid, 45-year-old Jamel Linsey, 24-year-old Bernadette Luster, 24-year-old Jamelia Luster and 17-year-old Deztaney Spencer.

