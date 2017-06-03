East Cleveland Arco Dump Cleanup To Cost Ohio EPA $6million

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says it will spend $6 million to clean up an illegal dump outside Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) it will take the state EPA 10 months to clear what had been labeled a recycling facility for construction debris in East Cleveland.

East Cleveland sold the 6-acre property to Arco Recycling in 2015 for $125,000. Residents a year later mobilized and began complaining to the city, county and state about noise, dust and the type of materials being dumped near their homes.

Arco was exempt from state regulations for solid waste dumping because its operations were classified as a recycling business.

Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan is sponsoring a measure that would transfer $6 million for the cleanup from a litter prevention fund.

.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments