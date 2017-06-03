Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Eastern League

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
Bowie 8, Altoona 7

Erie 4, Harrisburg 0

Hartford 1, New Hampshire 0

Binghamton 7, Portland 4

Akron 4, Reading 3

Richmond 2, Trenton 1

Harrisburg at Erie, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, TBD

Harrisburg at Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Trenton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

