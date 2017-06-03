Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

International League

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Toledo 5

Buffalo 9, Charlotte 4

Columbus 11, Syracuse 5

Louisville 8, Lehigh Valley 5

Durham 6, Pawtucket 4

Rochester 6, Norfolk 2

Indianapolis 4, Gwinnett 1

Charlotte at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Louisville, 6:05 p.m.

