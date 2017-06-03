Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Power Company To Refund Ohio Electric Customers

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio power company says it will spend $84 million refunding electric customers to settle a lawsuit over rate issues.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) AEP Ohio announced Friday it will provide credits on June bills that will average about $60 for typical residential households.

The amount of the credit will depend on how much electricity a household uses. The refund applies to customers who bought electricity from AEP Ohio through its standard service offer between August 2012 and May 2015. Only current customers will receive the credit.

The settlement negotiated last year is between AEP Ohio, the Ohio Consumers’ Council and several other plaintiffs.

AEP Ohio agreed to rate changes in the settlement that are expected to save typical residential customers about $4.25 a month.

