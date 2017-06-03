Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
State Sues Ohio-based International Adoption Agency

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The state has sued an Ohio-based international adoption agency for allegedly misleading clients and taking payment for services not provided.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says the lawsuit against European Adoption Consultants and owner Margaret Cole was filed Thursday in a Cuyahoga County court. It alleges Cole and the Strongsville-based agency violated Ohio’s consumer protection and charitable laws and seeks restitution for clients and dissolution of the agency.

Calls to the agency were met with a busy signal. No telephone listing could be found for Cole.

State officials say the nonprofit corporation offered international adoption services to clients in Ohio and across the country. Many clients who have filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported paying hundreds to thousands of dollars without receiving services.

