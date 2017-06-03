Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Toledo City Council Approves Sale Of Police Helicopter

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo City Council has approved the sale of the city’s lone police helicopter.

WNWO-TV reports ( ) council members approved the sale earlier this week. The Toledo Police Department bought the Robinson R44 helicopter for just over $500,000 in 2001.

City officials say the helicopter is no longer being used and needs an expensive engine overhaul required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Michigan helicopter pilot tells WNWO the price of the engine kit would range from $250,000 to $275,000 and doesn’t include shop costs for the rebuild.

___

Information from: WNWO-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company