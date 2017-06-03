Toledo City Council Approves Sale Of Police Helicopter

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo City Council has approved the sale of the city’s lone police helicopter.

WNWO-TV reports ( ) council members approved the sale earlier this week. The Toledo Police Department bought the Robinson R44 helicopter for just over $500,000 in 2001.

City officials say the helicopter is no longer being used and needs an expensive engine overhaul required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Michigan helicopter pilot tells WNWO the price of the engine kit would range from $250,000 to $275,000 and doesn’t include shop costs for the rebuild.

