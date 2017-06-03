Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Trump To Push For Overhaul Of Roads, Bridges, Waterways

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation’s roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies.

Trump is expected to speak from the Rose Garden on Monday about reorganizing the nation’s air traffic control system. He’s then set to travel to Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about the need for improving bridges and levees crucial to waterways.

He’ll also meet at the White House with mayors and governors later in the week and speak at the Transportation Department about regulations involving roads and railways.

