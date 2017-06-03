Xavier Beats Radford 3-1 To Stay Alive In NCAA Tournament

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Schilling and Trey Schramm combined to hold Radford to two hits and a run, and Nate Soria had an RBI hit as Xavier won 3-1 on Saturday to remain in the NCAA Tournament Louisville Regional.

Schilling (6-4) struck out five with a walk in seven innings, yielding Radford’s lone run on Kyle Butler’s game-tying sacrifice fly in the third inning. The fourth-seeded Highlanders (27-32) were shut out the rest of the way as Schramm came on to record his fourth save.

The third-seeded Musketeers (33-26) managed just five hits but got a run out of one of them behind Soria’s second-inning single. Two Radford errors in the fourth resulted in another run, while Conor Grammes scored on a wild pitch in the fifth by loser Kyle Zurak (4-4).

Xavier faces another elimination game on Sunday against the Oklahoma-Louisville loser.

