2 Ohio Men Charged For Leaving Overdose Victim In Field

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio men who left a woman to die in a field after she overdosed on the powerful opioid fentanyl have been charged criminally.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports ( ) 27-year-old Gregory Ralston, of Lorain, was indicted Friday in Lorain County on reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and drug trafficking charges. Twenty-four-year-old Anthony Barker, of Elyria, faces charges of reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Police say 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield overdosed at Barker’s home April 11 and that Barker, Ralston and a third man who hasn’t been indicted drove her to a field where they left her. A deputy county coroner says Caulfield was alive at that time. Her body was found the next day.

Court records don’t indicate if Ralston and Barker have attorneys.

