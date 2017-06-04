Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Kevin Doyle, Alan Gordon Score Late, Rapids Beat Crew 2-1

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon scored late goals six minutes apart and the Colorado Rapids beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-8-1) came in with just 10 goals, tied for the worst in the MLS, and appeared headed for more disappointment. But Doyle tied it with a sliding tap-in off a short cross from Marlon Hairston in the 80th minute for his third goal this season. Gordon got his first goal, heading in the ball at the far post off a pinpoint pass by Joshua Gatt in the 86th.

The Crew (7-8-1) opened the scoring on Dederico Higuain’s sixth goal. He scored from the top of the box in the 61st after his on-target shot deflected off Micheal Azira into the net as goalkeeper Zac MacMath dove in the opposite direction. MacMath subbed for Tim Howard, who is away for World Cup qualifying.

