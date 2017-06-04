Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

Sunday, Jun. 04 – Friday, Jun. 09 29th Annual Intensive Review of Internal Medicine Symposium

Location: InterContinental Hotel & Conference Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandclinicmeded.com/

Contacts: UNITECH Communications 1 216 448 0770

Monday, Jun. 05 5:00 PM Ohio State Rep. Dave Greenspan hosts seventh annual Spring Dinner

Location: Rocky River Civic Center, 21016 Hilliard Blvd, Rocky River, OH http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: George Phillips Dave Greenspan for Ohio george@georgephillips.com 1 440 520 9828

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio

