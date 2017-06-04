Ohio Education Campaign Urges Safer Bicycling, Walking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio state agencies hope to reduce chronic health problems by getting more people to walk and bicycle safely.

The Ohio departments of Health and Transportation launched the Your Move campaign last week.

Officials hope that getting people out of their cars and increasing their levels of physical activity will help curb Ohio’s high rates of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. They also urge people to be safe when exercising.

Fatal and serious accidents in Ohio involving bicyclists and pedestrians hit their highest levels in a decade last year. Eighteen people were killed and 167 were seriously hurt in bicycle-related crashes while 142 pedestrians were killed and 569 seriously injured.

The campaign urges Ohioans to use crosswalks and bicycle with traffic.

