Ohio Hospice Patient Gets Heavy Metal Tribute Performance

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — A southern Ohio hospice patient with advanced multiple sclerosis has had a heavy metal wish fulfilled after a tribute band staged a personal performance for him at the facility where he lives.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports ( ) a band that pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne played a three-song set for 51-year-old Tim Ott at a Chillicothe assisted living facility on Saturday.

Ott has been in hospice care since late 2015. Hospice staff got him to a Kiss tribute concert at one point, but he’s no longer able to attend live shows.

Hospice chaplain Billy Morris asked Ultimate Ozzy frontman Dale Grubb to visit Ott but instead got the entire band minus drums in deference to other patients.

Relatives say Ott grew up a heavy metal fan.

