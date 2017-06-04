Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio State To Consider Change In Same-sex Partners Benefits

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.

The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. The university began offering benefits to same-sex partners in 2004, but has never offered them to unmarried opposite-sex partners. An Ohio State spokesman says the change will make the university’s benefit policy consistent.

A spokesman for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Ohio says the change is not unexpected.

Ohio State trustees are expected to consider the change on Friday.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company