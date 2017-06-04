Penguins-Predators Sums
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Cole, Crosby), 2:46. Penalties_Subban, NSH, (holding), 4:50; Nashville bench, served by Neal (too many men on the ice), 12:44.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 6 (Ekholm, Jarnkrok), 5:51 (pp). 3, Nashville, Gaudreau 2 (Watson, Josi), 6:33. 4, Nashville, Neal 6 (Josi, Arvidsson), 19:37. Penalties_Schultz, PIT, (holding), 4:13; Ellis, NSH, (boarding), 16:37.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Smith 1, 4:54. 6, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Jarnkrok, Sissons), 13:10 (pp). Penalties_Hagelin, PIT, (roughing), 10:42; Ekholm, NSH, (roughing), 10:42; Crosby, PIT, (boarding), 12:43; Malkin, PIT, (cross checking), 12:43; Forsberg, NSH, (cross checking), 12:43; Arvidsson, NSH, (holding), 15:24; Neal, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:24; Cole, PIT, (roughing), 15:24; Daley, PIT, (holding), 15:24; Hornqvist, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:38; Ekholm, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:38; Kunitz, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:01; Watson, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:01; Cullen, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:01; Kessel, PIT, (cross checking), 17:01.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-9_28. Nashville 12-16-5_33.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Nashville 2 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-2 (33 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 13-6 (28-27).
A_17,283 (17,113). T_2:41.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.