Reds Activate LHP Garrett For Start Vs. Braves

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have activated left-handed-pitcher Amir Garrett from the 10-day disabled list in time to start the series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

The Reds optioned right-hander Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to make room on the roster for Garrett. Garrett went 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts before going on the disabled list on May 25 with right hip inflammation.

Stephens didn’t pitch in four games since being recalled from Louisville on May 30.

