Restored Monument Could Soon Re-open To Public

Posted On Sun. Jun 4th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio historic monument could soon reopen for public tours after more than two years of repairs.

The renovation of the 111-year-old Soldier, Sailors and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton started in 2015 after a local historical society offered to provide $250,000 if Butler County commissioners matched the amount. The county used money from a federal Community Development Block Grant to pay its share.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports ( ) the Butler County Historical Society hopes to have someone staff the museum at the county owned monument that houses artifacts and war records for weekend tours.

County officials say more work needs to be done to the building, but critical repairs have been completed. The county will continue to be responsible for maintenance of the monument.

