The Latest: Al Attles, Hubie Brown Honored Before Game 2

4:25 p.m.

Former Warriors coach Al Attles was honored for his longevity and influence before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Attles played for the Warriors in some of the franchise’s most memorable games, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece in 1962. He coached the Warriors to their first championship since moving West in 1975 and watched as a team ambassador as Golden State captured its first title since then two years ago.

Attles received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday night. Hubie Brown also was honored as a co-recipient.

The 80-year-old Attles, who is wrapping up his 57th season with the Warriors, owns the longest active streak with one team in the NBA.

Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle presented Attles his award — named for the late Hall of Fame Pistons coach — on behalf of the National Basketball Coaches Association.

3:55

It’s Comeback Night at Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is back. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys.

Even though Cleveland star LeBron James is no fan of the short-sleeved look, it is one that works for the Cavs. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says he wasn’t even aware of the team’s uniform scheme for Game 2, though noted, “they love those jerseys. But we’ve still got to play. It doesn’t make a difference what jersey you wear.”

The Cavs went with a more basketball-traditional look, donning navy uniforms for their Game 1 loss.

3:40 p.m.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it’s good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

Kerr announced before Game 2 on Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

Lue says he had texted with Kerr during the playoffs to send his best wishes while Kerr missed the previous 11 games following complications from back surgeries.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

