14-year-old Charged With Killing Dad Won’t Be Tried As Adult

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ruled the case of a 14-year-old Ohio girl charged with killing her father will remain in juvenile court.

The Butler County judge on Monday said the case is serious, but that she considered the girl’s age and lack of a prior record.

The girl’s attorney says they are pleased with the ruling. A message seeking comment was left at the prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors had sought to try the teen as an adult.

The girl was arrested Feb. 23 arrest on an aggravated murder charge. She told a 911 operator she shot her father.

Police say 71-year-old James Allen Ponder was shot in the face. Authorities allege she loaded the gun with the intent to kill.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

