Fire Breaks Out At Medical Equipment Supplier

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say an Ohio home medical equipment supplier has sustained damage after catching fire.

The Canton Repository reports ( ) Miller’s Healthcare Products for Independence was closed when a fire broke out Sunday evening.

The Perry Township Fire Captain says the fire appears to have started outside. Capt. Ron Riggs says the fire spread to the roof line, causing a partial collapse of the roof.

The inside of the building sustained smoke and water damage. As for the medical supplies, Riggs says it will be “hit or miss” as to what can be salvaged.

Riggs says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

