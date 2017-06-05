Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Gas Prices Rise But Remain Lower Than National Average

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio drivers are seeing gas prices rise a bit to start the month of June.

Ohio’s average was about $2.35 for a gallon of regular fuel in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s up from $2.29 a week ago but much lower than the state average of $2.61 a year ago.

The national average basically held steady at about $2.38 per gallon on Monday, up two pennies compared with the average at this time last year.

AAA has predicted that summer travel could increase fuel demand and decrease inventories, potentially leading to higher gas prices.

