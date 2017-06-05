Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Potential Jurors Give Opinions In Ohio Cop’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Potential jurors are being asked about their opinions and attitudes by the state and defense in the retrial of a police officer on murder charges in Cincinnati.

Eight potential jurors were dismissed during questioning Tuesday morning after expressing strong opinions about the case of Ray Tensing, a white police officer for the University of Cincinnati who was fired after he shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

A black man considered for the jury said officers unfairly target blacks; a white man wrote that Tensing should have received a medal.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

The first trial ended in a hung jury in November. Both sides have asked that the second trial be moved.

