Stricker Plays His Way Into US Open

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker, the most prolific PGA Tour winner from Wisconsin, earned a spot in Wisconsin’s first U.S. Open.

Stricker posted rounds of 67-65 in the sectional qualifier in Tennessee. He was leading when he finished and was assured of being among nine players who earned spots to Erin Hills Golf Club next week.

The 50-year-old Stricker has been playing a limited schedule, but he cranked it up in recent months in a bid to make the U.S. Open. He had written for a special exemption without much hope and said he was politely turned down. On Monday, he took care of it himself.

Nine other qualifiers were taking place around the country. Most of the PGA Tour players were in Ohio, where it was delayed two hours because of rain.

