Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cavs Not Making Any Lineup Changes For Game 3 Of The Finals

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he’s not making any lineup changes for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the Cavs being down 2-0 to Golden State after being roughed up in the first two games of the series, Lue said he’s sticking with his starters, including guard J.R. Smith, who has scored just 3 points so far.

Lue is adamant if the Cavs stay with their game plan and play better they can get back in the series. One of the options for Lue was to start Iman Shumpert, who came off the bench and provided quality minutes in Game 2.

The Cavs were in a similar spot last year, when they were blown out in Games 1 and 2 by a combined 48 points before they returned home and won Game 3 and then rallied from a 3-1 deficit to their first title.

Smith says the Cavs remain confident despite Golden State’s dominance.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company