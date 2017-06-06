Previous Story
Eastern League
Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
Comment: 0
___
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, ppd.
Richmond at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron at Portland, ppd.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 10:35 a.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.