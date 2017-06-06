Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Group Plans Economic Development For Buckeye Lake

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Members of a central Ohio lake community near a deteriorated dam that’s being replaced have seen economic struggles during the project but are turning their attention toward hopes for development after it’s finished next year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that businesses in Buckeye Lake are preparing for increased boat traffic as the $110 million dam project nears completion. Homeowners associations, the local chamber of commerce and government officials will all participate in planning sessions throughout the week coordinated by the nonprofit Buckeye Lake 2030.

The Fourth of July boat parade will return for the first time since 2014. The lake’s depth is close to normal summer levels.

Buckeye Lake 2030 hopes to add more housing, public parks and marinas. The dam is expected to be completed by fall 2018.

