International League
Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 1
Durham at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus 15, Louisville 5
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6, Rochester 3
Pawtucket 7, Syracuse 0
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Pawtucket, 11:05 a.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.