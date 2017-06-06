Jury Selection More Deliberate For Ohio Cop’s Murder Retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection in Ohio is moving more deliberately for the retrial than in the first trial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.

Attorneys will continue questioning potential jurors for a third day on Tuesday in the Ray Tensing case.

There are still nearly 100 prospective jurors. Some were excused on Monday after being asked about their personal experiences with police and crime, and their opinions on various topics.

Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

A jury was seated in one day in Tensing’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

Comments

comments