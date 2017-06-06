Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Jury Selection Nearing End For Ohio Cop’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection appears to be nearing an end for the retrial of a fired white police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said Tuesday she expects that a jury will be seated Wednesday and jurors could then visit the scene where Tensing shot Sam DuBose in 2015. The day’s session will begin with more questioning of prospective jurors.

Two potential jurors were excused Tuesday after defense attorney Stewart Mathews drew attention to Facebook posts in which they expressed support for DuBose.

Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop. His first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

