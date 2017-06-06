Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Man With HIV Charged With Murder In Infected Partner’s Death

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of not telling his girlfriend that he was HIV-positive has been charged with murder after the woman’s death, which was attributed to AIDS.

Ronald Murdock, of Toledo, also is charged with felonious assault. Lucas County court records listed no attorney for the jailed man ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that Murdock had sexual contact with someone without disclosing that he had the virus that causes AIDS.

WTVG-TV reports that Murdock”s girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Klempner, had AIDS and died in February.

Her son, Josh Klempner, says Murdock dated the woman for years without telling her that he had HIV and that he was married.

WTOL-TV reports that Murdock’s wife discovered the affair and then told Klempner about Murdock’s HIV status.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company