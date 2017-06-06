Peter Uihlein, 2 Others Earn US Open Spots In Playoff

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Peter Uihlein birdied the first hole and was among three players to earn a spot in the U.S. Open in a playoff Tuesday morning.

The largest 36-hole qualifier did not finish because of a rain delay. There was a 4-for-3 playoff to determine the last of the 14 spots.

Uihlein hit wedge to 5 feet for birdie on the first playoff hole. Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler made birdie on the fourth extra hole to get the other two spots.

It was the second straight year that Scheffler made it to the U.S. Open in a playoff.

The U.S. Open starts June 15 at Erin Hills, a public course built on pristine pastureland in Wisconsin that opened in 2006.

