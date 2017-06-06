Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Rhode Island Airport Adds Low-cost Carrier Allegiant Air

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Another domestic airline has landed at Rhode Island’s main airport.

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, announced Tuesday that Allegiant Air will start offering flights to Florida and Ohio in the fall. The routes will be to the St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda airports in Florida, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is the latest low-cost carrier to begin Rhode Island routes this year, following Norwegian Air Shuttle and Frontier Airlines.

Airport executives have said a soon-to-be-completed runway extension and state-funded incentives for new commercial routes are helping recruitment efforts. The airport, located just south of Providence, is positioning itself as a convenient alternative to Boston’s busier Logan International Airport.

Rhode Island’s first year-round flights to Europe also launch this month.

