Trump To Highlight Aging Waterway System In Cincinnati

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — President Donald Trump will use a stop in Cincinnati to highlight the nation’s aging system of levees, dams and locks as part of a broader effort to spur $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

The White House says Trump will speak Wednesday afternoon at a marina on the banks of the Ohio River, focusing on proposed repairs to the 12,000-mile inland waterway system. A White House spokeswoman says the Republican president will present a “wide-ranging vision” but did not offer specifics.

Trump’s appearance is one of a series of events this week promoting his infrastructure ideas, starting Monday with the announcement of a plan to privatize the air traffic control system. On Thursday, governors and mayors are scheduled to visit the White House to discuss the use of tax dollars for infrastructure projects.

