Victims Of Ohio Nightclub Shooting Sue Club, Owner

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Eight victims of a gunbattle in a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured have sued a lawsuit against the nightclub, its owner and the company that owned the building.

The lawsuit filed recently in Hamilton County alleges the defendants failed to have a proper security plan and didn’t have enough security personnel. It also claims they failed to protect club patrons from “violent activity and injury.”

Court records don’t list attorneys for the defendants. Their phone numbers weren’t immediately available.

Cornell Beckley has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and other counts in the March shooting that prosecutors said developed from a neighborhood “feud over nothing.” The club has closed.

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 in damages for each of the eight victims.

