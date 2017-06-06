Woman Uses Licensed Gun To Stop Suspected Purse Snatcher

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a woman with a concealed carry permit used her gun to stop a purse snatching suspect.

Franklin police say an 84-year-old woman was walking into a business around 11 a.m. Monday when a man grabbed her purse and took off running.

Mary Moore says she was driving by and saw the victim running after the man. Police say Moore pulled out her weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the victim’s purse.

Moore says the suspect dropped the purse, threw his hands in the air and ran off. Police have been unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The purse was returned without any items missing.

