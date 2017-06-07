Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Execs, Academics Among 15 Named To Ohio Aviation Panel

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Public members of the newly formed Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee include academics, corporate leaders in aeronautics fields and experts in airports and flying.

State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, announced the 15 appointees Tuesday. He chairs the committee working to develop policies for enhancing the industry in Ohio.

Appointees are: David Williams, Columbus; Robert Tanner, Delaware; Terrence Slaybaugh, Vandalia; Ronald Shroder, West Chester; Vincent Russo, Dayton; Jeffrey Rolf, Brecksville; Paul Orkwis, Loveland; Maureen McFarland, Kent; John Leland, Kettering; Virgil Johnson, Wellington; Adam Holmes, Nashport; Michael Heil and Carlos Grodsinsky, both of Hinckley; Joseph Coogan, Worthington; and Tony Bailey, Dublin.

Ohio’s public universities are represented, as are corporations specializing in the fields of manned and unmanned space flight, analytics and logistics, among others.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company