Frontier League
Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
Lake Erie 2, Southern Illinois 1
Traverse City 9, Gateway 1
Normal 4, Joliet 2
River City 13, Washington 7
Windy City 11, Evansville 4
Schaumburg at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.