Judge Sets $1M Bond Set For Ohio School Shooting Suspect

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set bond for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting at $1 million.

A Champaign County Juvenile Court judge set bond Wednesday for 17-year-old Ely Serna. He is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Serna has denied the charges.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Prosecutors have renewed their motion to transfer Serna’s case to adult court.

The judge is to decide whether the case will be moved to adult court or remain in juvenile court.

