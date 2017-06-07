Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jury Expected To Be Seated For Ohio Cop’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge expects a jury to be seated soon for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said Tuesday that she thinks a jury will be seated Wednesday. If there’s time, the jurors will be taken to the scene where Ray Tensing shot Sam DuBose in 2015.

First, there likely will be more questioning of prospective jurors by attorneys.

Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop near campus. His first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

There were six white men, four white women and two black women on that jury.

