Jury Seated In Retrial Of Ohio Officer Who Killed Motorist

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nine white jurors and three black jurors have been selected for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said the jurors will be taken Wednesday to scene where Ray Tensing shot Sam DuBose in 2015. Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning.

Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he shot DuBose as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop. Tensing says he feared for his life when he fired.

His first trial ended in a hung jury last November. There were six white men, four white women and two black women on that jury.

For the retrial, there are two white men, seven white women, two black women and one black man.

